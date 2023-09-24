Financial Contrast: Sylvamo (SLVM) versus Its Peers

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is one of 16 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sylvamo to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo 7.87% 55.02% 12.80% Sylvamo Competitors 8.98% 21.48% 7.40%

Risk & Volatility

Sylvamo has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sylvamo’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Sylvamo pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sylvamo pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 57.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Sylvamo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.63 billion $118.00 million 6.24 Sylvamo Competitors $5.88 billion $754.36 million 31.67

Sylvamo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sylvamo. Sylvamo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sylvamo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sylvamo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sylvamo Competitors 105 689 451 47 2.34

Sylvamo presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 29.95%. Given Sylvamo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sylvamo rivals beat Sylvamo on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. This segment also operates paper and pulp mill. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and nonintegrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.