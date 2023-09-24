First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 375.0% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $317.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

