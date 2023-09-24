First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 20,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 40,495 shares.The stock last traded at $109.76 and had previously closed at $108.90.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 84,960 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,979,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.