FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Gap Down to $155.39

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $155.39, but opened at $151.83. FirstService shares last traded at $152.12, with a volume of 1,211 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

FirstService Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.42.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. Analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in FirstService by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in FirstService by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

