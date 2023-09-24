Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $342,908.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,740,696.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $565,658.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $342,908.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,909 shares in the company, valued at $32,740,696.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,001,413. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 238.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

FLYW opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. Flywire has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

