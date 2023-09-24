FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 773,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,296,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

FREY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $713.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.80.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

