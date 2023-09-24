FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

