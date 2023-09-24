FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,515 shares of company stock valued at $67,726,231. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $416.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.