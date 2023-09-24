FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 858 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.