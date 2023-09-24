Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 3.3%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 446,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,523,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.41.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196 in the last ninety days. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,268 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,749,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,659,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.