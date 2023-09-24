GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.87

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$39.87 and last traded at C$40.30, with a volume of 11596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.05. The stock has a market cap of C$590.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.25). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of C$609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$598.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.5862857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.