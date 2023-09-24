Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $193.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

