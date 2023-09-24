George Kurtz Sells 56,921 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, July 13th, George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00.

CRWD opened at $162.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

