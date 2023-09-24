Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Sells $309,848.50 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $309,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Warren Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Craig Warren Peters sold 800 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GETY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

