Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

