Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Gray Television Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $753.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

