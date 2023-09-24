Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 459 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

