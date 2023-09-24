Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,515 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average is $162.00. The company has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

