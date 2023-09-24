Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day moving average of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

