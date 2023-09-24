Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,928.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,928 ($23.88) and last traded at GBX 1,928 ($23.88), with a volume of 418310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,025 ($25.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halma from GBX 2,300 ($28.49) to GBX 2,000 ($24.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($28.43) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,148.75 ($26.62).

Get Halma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halma

Halma Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of £7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,143.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,140.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,227.69.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 14,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.22), for a total value of £332,451.32 ($411,806.42). In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 14,594 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.22), for a total value of £332,451.32 ($411,806.42). Also, insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($27.73), for a total transaction of £62,557.66 ($77,489.98). 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.