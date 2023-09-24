Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 216,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 670,677 shares.The stock last traded at $33.36 and had previously closed at $35.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,359,000 after acquiring an additional 790,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.