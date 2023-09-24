HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 189.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.96. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 50.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

About BrainsWay

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in BrainsWay by 223.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 42,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

