HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 189.16% from the stock’s previous close.
BrainsWay Stock Performance
Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.96. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 50.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay
About BrainsWay
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrainsWay
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.