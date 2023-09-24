Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.