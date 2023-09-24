Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

