Herbst Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

