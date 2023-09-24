Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $10.58. Hesai Group shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 23,861 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on HSAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hesai Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
