HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 2.9%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 1,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 66,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

The company has a market cap of $511.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

