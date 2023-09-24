HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 2.9%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 1,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 66,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.
HilleVax Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of $511.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
