Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 231 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.