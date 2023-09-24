Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

