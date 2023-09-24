Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 2.2%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 323,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,850,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HPP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. CWM LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

