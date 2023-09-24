Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.19.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

