IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $67.34

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.34, but opened at $65.88. IES shares last traded at $65.88, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get IES alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IES

IES Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other IES news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $139,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IES by 49.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IES by 20.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IES by 172.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.