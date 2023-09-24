iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 12.5%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 273,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 128,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

iMetal Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

