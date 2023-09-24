Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 2.7%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 39,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,057,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Immunovant Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $249,405.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Immunovant by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $938,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,105.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

