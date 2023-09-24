indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 663,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 2,076,219 shares.The stock last traded at $6.79 and had previously closed at $6.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.86.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $281,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $281,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,700 shares of company stock worth $701,450. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

