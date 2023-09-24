ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $13.95

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $13.24. ING Groep shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 1,388,474 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

ING Groep Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.4267 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ING Groep by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

