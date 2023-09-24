Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 8,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 407,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Inhibrx Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 28,749.25% and a negative return on equity of 5,168.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 511,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $9,899,982.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 511,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,982.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Inhibrx by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Inhibrx by 385.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 42.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

