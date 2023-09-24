Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

