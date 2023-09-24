Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

