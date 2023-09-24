Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.3% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

