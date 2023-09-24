Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

