Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

