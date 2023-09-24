Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

