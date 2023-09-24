Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Up 4.7%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 31,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 317,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.11 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.