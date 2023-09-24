International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.70

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 10067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
International General Insurance Trading Up 2.6 %
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter.
International General Insurance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 172.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 52.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 80.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
International General Insurance Company Profile
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
