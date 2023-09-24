International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.70

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 10067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International General Insurance

International General Insurance Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 172.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 52.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 80.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.