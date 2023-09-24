Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 186,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 118,056 shares.The stock last traded at $79.96 and had previously closed at $80.16.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,126,000 after buying an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,316,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

