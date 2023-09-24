Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 15,927 shares.The stock last traded at $68.47 and had previously closed at $68.08.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

