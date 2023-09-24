Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 210,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 402% from the previous session’s volume of 41,824 shares.The stock last traded at $47.26 and had previously closed at $47.22.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $348,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

