Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 48,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 77,374 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.60.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $580.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 370.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

