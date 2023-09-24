IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $13.53

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $14.08. IonQ shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 2,913,908 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get IonQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IonQ by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IonQ by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 474,218 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.